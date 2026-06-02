Nagpur police order 30-day closure of Downtown Café over illegal activities

Despite four cases and repeated police raids in five months, the Sadar-based café continued serving hookahs, prompting authorities to order a 30-day shutdown

Nagpur: In a stern action against the repeated violation of tobacco control laws, Nagpur Police have ordered the closure of Downtown Café, a hookah lounge operating near Hotel Satbara on Mount Road in Sadar, after authorities found that the establishment continued to illegally serve tobacco-laced hookahs despite multiple police raids and criminal cases.

The decisive move comes after months of surveillance and enforcement action by Sadar Police, who repeatedly found the café flouting government regulations and licence conditions while allegedly prioritising profits over public health and legal compliance.

According to police officials, the establishment had come under the scanner several times for operating an illegal hookah parlour and serving tobacco-based hookahs to customers in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. Despite repeated warnings and legal action, the management allegedly continued its activities unabated.

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The latest case was registered on May 13, 2026, when a police raid at the café allegedly revealed that tobacco-infused hookahs were being supplied to customers illegally. Following the operation, Sadar Police booked the establishment under relevant provisions of COTPA, including Sections 4(A) and 21(A).

Police records indicate that between January 2026 and May 2026, Sadar Police conducted multiple raids on the premises and registered four separate offences against the café for similar violations.

Investigators found that despite facing repeated criminal cases and enforcement action, the owners and operators continued to run the establishment and allegedly violated government orders and licence conditions on a regular basis. Authorities said the illegal activities were being carried out for financial gain, with little regard for public health concerns or the law.

Taking serious note of the repeated violations, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nityanand Jha (Zone-II) invoked provisions of Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and ordered preventive action against the establishment.

In the interest of public welfare and to maintain public order, the police have directed that Downtown Café remain completely closed for the next 30 days, effective from June 1, 2026.

Police officials stated that the closure order was necessary because ordinary legal action had failed to deter the operators, who allegedly continued to disregard the law despite multiple prosecutions.

The action sends a strong message to businesses operating in the city that repeated violations of tobacco-control regulations and public safety norms will invite stringent consequences, including temporary closure and further legal proceedings.

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