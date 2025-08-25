Youth Trainee Protest Against State Government; Police Grant Permission with Strict Conditions

Nagpur: The Chief Minister Youth Trainee Assistants Association, Maharashtra State has organized a march and sit-in protest against the state government. The protest will be led by the association’s State Working President, Balaji Patil Chakurkar, and will be held on August 25, 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm at the open ground near Samvidhan (Constitution) Square.

Around 1,500 to 2,000 trainee assistants are expected to participate in the agitation, raising their voice against the alleged betrayal by the government towards the trainees.

Police Conditions

Though the Nagpur Police Commissionerate has granted permission for the protest, organizers have been strictly directed to comply with the conditions laid down under Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951:

No unlawful activities, statue burning, or effigy burning will be allowed.

No obstruction to traffic, stampede, or damage to public property shall occur.

No provocative slogans, writings, or placards hurting caste or religious sentiments will be permitted.

In case of any casualty or damage during the event, compensation will be recovered from the organizers.

Noise pollution rules must be followed, and the use of DJ sound systems is strictly prohibited.

Police have further clarified that if any law and order situation arises during the protest, the organizers will be held fully responsible and legal action will be initiated.