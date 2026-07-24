Youth Stabbed While Trying to Stop Fight, Accused Arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times while trying to intervene in a drunken altercation in Nagpur’s Ambazari area. The accused has been arrested, and police have registered a case of attempt to murder.

According to police, the incident took place late at night in Pandhrabodi under the Ambazari Police Station limits. The victim, Hemant Sonawane (21), attempted to calm down Ritik alias Bhurya Maheb, who was allegedly creating a disturbance under the influence of alcohol.

Gold Rate July 23 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,27,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Instead of backing down, the accused allegedly abused the victim, returned home to fetch a knife, and launched a violent attack.

Police said the accused stabbed Hemant in the abdomen, and when the victim tried to defend himself, he suffered injuries to his hand and finger. The attacker then allegedly stabbed him in the back, leaving him critically injured and bleeding profusely.

Advertisement

The injured youth was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, Ambazari Police registered a case under the relevant sections related to attempt to murder and arrested the accused.

Police Inspector Prakash Sankode said the investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the attack.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid taking risks while intervening in violent disputes and instead alert the police immediately in such situations.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY अमरावती में हेलमेट अभियान, चालान शुरू #vidarbhanews #amravati #newsupdate #maharashtra #vidarbha एयरलाइन में नौकरी का झांसा देकर ₹3.26 लाख की ऑनलाइन ठगी! #NagpurNews... सोलापुर में बंधित बहुजन आघाड़ी का प्रदर्शन #maharashtranews #solapur #newsupdate #maharashtra #news नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में बड़ा खुलासा! #NagpurNews #CentralJail #Drug #Charas #NDPS #CrimeNews... पुराने कसारा घाट में भूस्खलन का खतरा बढ़ा #maharashtranews #nashik #maharashtra #updatenews...

×