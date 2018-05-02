Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur

Nagpur: The City Traffic Police Department on Tuesday issued a challan of Rs 10,300 to a two-wheeler rider for multiple violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act here.

Ankush S Kamble, an owner of Royal Enfield Bullet (MH/49/BD/3362) was penalized for not carrying necessary documents, driving without helmet, registration, insurance etc during a check by Traffic Police under Indora Zone.

The accused could not produce necessary documents such as RC, insurance papers, driving licence and also sans side mirrors. Number plate bore personnel names/ symbol and was also creating alarming sound when in motion and other violations, informed a police source