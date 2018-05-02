Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The City Traffic Police Department on Tuesday issued a challan of Rs 10,300 to a two-wheeler rider for multiple violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act here.

    Ankush S Kamble, an owner of Royal Enfield Bullet (MH/49/BD/3362) was penalized for not carrying necessary documents, driving without helmet, registration, insurance etc during a check by Traffic Police under Indora Zone.

    The accused could not produce necessary documents such as RC, insurance papers, driving licence and also sans side mirrors. Number plate bore personnel names/ symbol and was also creating alarming sound when in motion and other violations, informed a police source

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising poet in town
    Rising poet in town
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Maharashtra News
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    सुप्रसिद्ध आयुर्वेदिक डॉ गुरमुख ममतानी विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद आयुष चीफ नियुक्त
    सुप्रसिद्ध आयुर्वेदिक डॉ गुरमुख ममतानी विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद आयुष चीफ नियुक्त
    Video : म्हालगी नगर चौक में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, 2 की मौत, 5 जख्मी
    Video : म्हालगी नगर चौक में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, 2 की मौत, 5 जख्मी
    Trending News
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Featured News
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!
    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!
    Trending In Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Two middle-aged men knocked dead in MIDC, Sakkardara mishaps
    Two middle-aged men knocked dead in MIDC, Sakkardara mishaps
    3 bogus employees of Bajaj Finance Co dupe old man of Rs 1.39 lakh in loan deal
    3 bogus employees of Bajaj Finance Co dupe old man of Rs 1.39 lakh in loan deal
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Video : म्हालगी नगर चौक में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, 2 की मौत, 5 जख्मी
    Video : म्हालगी नगर चौक में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना, 2 की मौत, 5 जख्मी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145