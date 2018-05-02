Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur

Nagpur: Notorious goon of Lakadganj area Nawab Shah Wald Rahim Shah, who was involved in many anti-social activities was sent to jail under the very first MPDA action this year.

Shah (22), a resident of Aadhamshah Chowk had several cases of smuggling, dacoity, attack, rioting and other offences registered against him. He was active in the area for long time.

In view of his activities Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhayay issued an order to send Shah to Nagpur Central jail under the provisons of MPDA Act.