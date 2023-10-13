Youth sexually exploits minor girl, threatens her to leak private pictures in Hingna, Nagpur; arrested

Nagpur: Hingna Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl and clicking her obscene picture, which he later used to blackmail her between January 14, 22 and October 8, 2023, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Kartik Krupavant Nagpure (22), a resident of Hingna.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the accused Nagpure got acquainted with the 17-year-old victim (now) and lured her into a relationship. Between January 2022 and October 2023, he reportedly took her to isolated areas under Hingna Police jurisdiction and sexually exploited her. He also clicked obscene pictures of the victim during the same.

Subsequently, he started using these pictures to blackmail the victim.

Following the constant harassment, the victim mustered the courage to tell her ordeal to her parents. Shocked by what their ward has to go through over this time, the girl’s parents approached Hingna Police Station with a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Hingna Police have registered a case under Section 376, 506 of the IPC read with Sub sections of 4, 6, POCSO Act and arrested accused Nagpure. Further investigation is on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement