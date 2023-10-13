Gadkari felicitates Nagpur’s golden boy Ojas

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari felicitated archer Ojas Deotale who won three gold medals in the recently concluded Hangzhou Asian Games. Ojas, parents Pravin and Archana and brother Jatin met Gadkari at the latters’s residence where Gadkari feted him by offering gifts.

The minister congratulated Ojas on his exemplary feat and wished good luck for future endeavours. Ojas, who returned to Nagpur on Wednesday and was warmly received by Nagpurians, won gold medals in the men’s individual, mixed and men’s team compound events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement