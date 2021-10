Nagpur: Preying on the helpless minor girl, a youth reportedly raped her here, under Butibori Police Station on Saturday. Cops have booked the accused identified as Girdhari Keshavrao Marte (23), a resident of Brahmani village in this connection.

According to police sources, Marte reportedly took the minor to an isolated place and committed the heinous crime. Following the complaint received, a case under Section 378 (a) (b) of IPC was registered by Butibori police against Marte.