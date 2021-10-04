Bells ring again as schools reopen in Nagpur with Covid-19 norms

Listen to this News – Click Below

Nagpur: Bells are set to ring again as schools in Nagpur and across Maharashtra are reopening from Monday, October 4, after a gap of over one and a half years due to lockdowns enforced during Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement, Classes 8 to 12 will start in urban areas while Classes 5 to 12 will open in rural areas for physical attendance of students. Residential schools, however, have not been permitted to reopen. Pre-primary kindergartens and pre-schools will not reopen either.

Schools in the state have been shut from March 2020, since the pandemic started, and classes are being held online. Maharashtra has 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in which over 45 lakh students study in classes 8 to 12.

2830 schools reopening in Nagpur District:

According to the Maharashtra Government directives, a total 2830 schools in Nagpur City and District are reopening. Classes 8 to 12 will start in NMC’s 79 schools and 724 other schools. At the same time, Classes 5 to 12 will open in around 2100 schools in rural areas including 752 schools of Zilla Parishad.

The announcement on reopening of schools in the State was made by the Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad recently after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray granted permission. The Minister had said that SOPs for teachers and students are to be issued by the respective District Administrations. The Education Minister had further said that even though the schools are being reopened, attendance would be on a voluntary basis. Those desirous of attending the schools physically could do this.

According to SOPs, masks and social distancing is mandatory for students, teachers and other staff of the schools.