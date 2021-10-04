Beware: Nagpur emerging hotspot for house-breaking thefts as cases surge!

Nagpur: Beware, Nagpurians! Gangs of burglars are on the prowl to strike at your Sweet Homes! With the surge in house-breaking thefts, Nagpur City is emerging as a hotspot for the crime. The goons have a hay day as cops find themselves helpless to curb the increasing cases of thefts at houses.

According to data, residential areas in Zone IV and Zone V are most vulnerable for burglaries as the two zones contributed 62.1 per cent house-breaking thefts reported in Nagpur till August this year. Highest 180 cases were reported in Zone IV out of which the police managed to detect just 42 thefts with lowest 23.33 per cent detection rate. Hudkeshwar Police Station topped the chart of house-breaking thefts as 57 houses were struck by burglars, followed by 32 cases in Wathoda, 27 in Beltarodi and 22 in Ajni Police Station jurisdictions.

As far as Zone V is concerned, 164 house-breaking thefts were reported and the cops managed to solve 52 cases with a 31.70 per cent detection rate. Maximum 49 thefts were registered at Kalamna Police Station, followed by 31 in Koradi, 25 in Jaripatka and 20 in Pardi Police Station area. The Kalamna Police managed to arrest burglars involved in 24 theft cases with detection rate of almost 50 per cent

Majority of house-breaking thefts go undetected every year. This year too, out of 514 such cases registered, police have managed to solve only 157, that is, 30.54 per cent detection rate.

The absence of CCTVs and other security measures have led to difficulty in detection. Police have to depend on CCTVs, neighbours and eye witnesses. In most cases, CCTVs are either non-functional or do not capture footage very clearly. Guards should also keep a watch of every person that goes inside and diary entries should be made mandatory, said a senior police officer. Detection of theft cases is difficult as the investigators need to identify the fingerprints of the burglar. However, it’s not a big challenge for the police if the senior officers resolve to put a brake on such cases, the official said.