Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur

Nagpur: Crossing all limits of insanity and inhumanity, a 25-year-old youth allegedly raped the 4-year-old on Sunday by showing her obscene videos under Wadi police. Cops have booked accused identified as Bhushan Dahat in this connection, an assumptive uncle of the survivor.

According to police, the mother of the 4-year-old survivor works as domestic help in Wadi area and has been close aide to Bhushan’s sister for past two years. Owing to her daughter’s holidays, the complainant would take her 4-year-old daughter to work.

However, during the working time of her mother, the survivor would spend time at the Bhushan’s house. On Sunday too, the complainant took her daughter to work and asked her to stay at Bhushan’s place. However, in the night complainant noticed her daughter’s in bad health.

Sensing something amiss when complainant asked her about the reason, the four year old narrated her ordeal to her mother that how Bhushan showed her pornographic videos and committed the horrifying incident with her.