Youth rapes 14-year-old girl in Kapil Nagar, arrested

Nagpur: Preying on helpless minor girl, a 20-year-old youth, living in the same locality as that of the victim, raped her and threatened her with dire consequences under Kapil Nagar Police Station. Based on the complaint lodged by the 14-year-old girl, cops have booked accused Vishal Rajusingh Bhumiyar (20), a resident of Kapil Nagar under Sections 354(B), 353(D), 376, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4,6,9, of POCSO Act and placed him under arrest.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Woman Police Sub-Inspector (WPSI) Kirti Waghdhare informed that Vishal was acquainted with the Class VIII student as they shared the same vicinity. Between September 28 and November 19, 2022, Vishal called up the victim to meet him near his house. He subsequently, took her inside his house and sexually exploited her. Though, victim resisted, Vishal overpowered her and committed the heinous act. Vishal later threatened the victim with dire consequences if she narrates anything about the incident to anyone.

Advertisement

Few days ago, when the victim complained about the stomachache, her mother inquired about her. Following which the 14-year-old narrated her ordeal to her mother. Subsequently, the duo approached Kapil Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement