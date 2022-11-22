Burglar sneaks inside open house in Jaripatka, decamps with booty worth 1.36 lakh within 15 min

Nagpur: A burglar reportedly sneaked into an open house in Hudco Colony, when the owner had gone to neighbour’s place and decamped with gold ornament, cash and a watch collectively worth Rs 1.36 lakh, that too within 15 minutes, police said here, on Monday. The day-light incident has sent ripples in the Hudco Colony vicinity.

According to police sources, the complainant Diya Bharat Maithwani (26), a resident of 217/194 Hudco Colony, had gone to her neighbour’s house between 2.45 pm and 3 pm by leaving the main door open. Capitalizing the situation, some unidentified man reportedly sneaked inside her house and fled with valuables worth Rs 1.36 lakh.

The burglary came to fore, when Diya returned home. Shocked by the incident, she then approached Jaripatka Police Station. Cops, in the meantime, have registered an offence under Section 380 of the IPC and probing further.

