Video: LCB busts fake tobacco making unit near Nagpur, materials worth Rs 19 lakh seized

Nagpur: In a significant action, the sleuths of Local Crime Branch have busted a fake tobacco manufacturing unit in Veltur near Saoner here, on Sunday. Besides arresting three persons, cops have confiscated 347 kgs of raw tobacco and other materials collectively of Rs 19 lakh approximately.

The racket was operated by DurgeshVijay Agrawal (31), a resident of Old Mankapur. He went absconding after the police action, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the unit in a farm owned by one Shivaji Vath. The cops noticed labourers packing bogus tobacco in original tin boxes and a particular company. Investigation revealed that Agrawal was purchasing the empty tin boxes of the scented tobacco company from Paan Shops and filling the raw tobacco in it. Electric machines were used for packing of the boxes, the official said.

The arrested labourers were identified Anand Balaji Wadichar (53), a resident of Durga Nagar, Chhota Pulia, Kalamna; RakeshRameshwar Ninave (32), a resident of Dahegaon Rangair andVijay Prabhakar Dumre (46), a resident of Bharatwada Road, Pardi.

An offence under Sections 188, 272, 273, 328 of Indian Penal Code read with provisions of Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act was registered against the accused persons at Khapa police station.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, Addl SP Dr Sandip Pakhale, the arrest was made by PI LCB Omprakash Kokate, API Rajiv Karmalwar and staff including Rajendra Rewatkar, Roshan Kale, Ashish Mungale, KishoreWankhede and Umesh Fulbel.

