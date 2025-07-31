‘Youth PILE Limit – National Youth Parliament 2025’ held in Nagpur

150 youth delegates join the two-day event at the historic Vidhan Bhavan in the city

Advertisement



Nagpur: The two-day ‘Youth PILE Limit-National Youth Parliament 2025’ was held with great enthusiasm at the historic Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on July 29 and 30. The event witnessed participation from over 150 youth delegates representing various states across India, making it an inspiring and thought-provoking experience.

The Youth Parliament was inaugurated by Saoner MLA Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, who lauded the students for their disciplined conduct and professional approach. He commended the young participants for not only organizing the event but also effectively engaging in a structured dialogue mirroring the workings of an actual Parliament.

Gold Rate 31 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,600 /- Gold 22 KT 91,700 /- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹1,12,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Delegates from states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra took part in various committee discussions. Sessions were held on critical issues such as sociology, public policy, governance, environment, and education. Emulating real parliamentary procedures, the delegates conducted question hour sessions, presented policy proposals, and engaged in debates, showcasing strong oratory and leadership skills.

Several dignitaries including MLC Dr. Parinay Fuke, former MLC Dr. Girish Vyas, Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, and retired IAS officer Kanojia attended the sessions and interacted with the youth, offering guidance and encouragement.

The valedictory session featured Raje Mudhoji Bhosale and Dr. L.N. Malviya of the Malviya Udyog Group, Bhopal, as chief guests. In his address, Dr. Malviya emphasized the need for platforms like this, stating, “Empowered and thoughtful youth forums are essential for shaping the future of our country. The fact that such an event is being hosted in Nagpur makes it even more inspiring.”

The event was successfully organized under the leadership of Vishwajit Ramesh Chopde and Devyani Ramesh Chopde, with a 30-member youth organizing committee including Rehan Ali and Aryan Korde playing a pivotal role. During the concluding ceremony, all participating delegates were awarded certificates, and top performers across various sessions were felicitated for their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, organizer Vishwajit Chopde said, “Youth Parliament is not just about public speaking, it’s about nurturing future leaders. We are committed to taking this movement nationwide.”

The ‘Youth PILE Limit’ initiative aims to foster understanding of India’s democratic processes among the younger generation, offering them a dynamic platform for ideation, dialogue, and leadership, laying the foundation for a new and visionary India.