Youth murdered over old rivalry near Subhash Nagar Metro Station

Advertisement

Nagpur: A youth was brutally killed by two youngsters over old rivalry in Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station area. The body was found behind Subhash Nagar Metro Station late Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sangharsh Meshram (26), a resident of Jaitala. The police have arrested Shubham alias Bobby Sukhsagar Shahu (20) and Shahroom Patel Mohammed Qurban (24), both residents of Jaitala, on murder charges.

Advertisement

According to police, a friend of Sangharsh had quarrelled with Shubham’s brother last month. Sangharsh had not intervened in the matter and used to roam with the friend. Since then, Shubham was trying to teach a lesson to Sangharsh.

On Tuesday evening, Shubham and Shahroom consumed alcohol. They caught Sangharsh and forcibly took him on the motorcycle and went to bushes behind the Subhash Nagar Metro Station. The accused asked Sangharsh to phone his friend who had assaulted Shubham’s brother. Sangharsh refused to do so and started running away from the spot. The accused again caught hold of Sangharsh and killed him by smashing his head with a boulder and fled the spot. The murder came to fore when a passer-by noticed the body. He alerted the police.

Ambazari and Pratap Nagar police rushed to the spot. Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the accused persons. An offence under Section 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Rana Pratap Nagar police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement