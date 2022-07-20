Bombshell blast: Pardi cops arrest two men for causing worker’s death negligently

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the bombshell blast case, an owner and a supervisor of A R Traders were arrested by Pardi police for causing the death of the worker due to negligence. The police produced the accused persons before the court and obtained their five-day custody.

The accused have been identified as owner of A R Traders Abdul Rashid (51), a resident of Hasanbagh and Supervisor Mohd Sameer Mohd Jigar (36), a resident of Shiv Nagar, Wathoda.

According to police, the accused were arrested for negligence. The workers were not provided proper safety gears by the owner and supervisor when they were dismantling the bombshells.

It may be recalled here that the scrap yard worker Guddu Bhabutlal Ratnere (52), a resident of Yogi Arvind Nagar, was killed and Sumeet Sukarlal Maraskolhe (19), a resident of Dipti Signal, was seriously injured in the blast. The official further said that Abdul Rashid had purchased 30 tonnes of scrap material from Ordnance Depot Pulgaon in Wardha district in May this year. The material includes bombshells that were used in Bofors guns. As per the procedure, the Ordnance Depot sold the expired bombshells after diffusing it. However, the bombshell was not properly diffused. As a result, it exploded during the cutting work, he said.

The crime spot was sealed by the police and a letter was issued to the officials of Ordnance Depot. The officials were asked to come and check remaining bombshells whether they are properly diffused or not, the official said. The case will be investigated at all angles and the Ordnance Depot officials will also be questioned in this regard, the police said.

