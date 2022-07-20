Little Jewels organizes orientation programme for parents

Advertisement

Nagpur: Little Jewels, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School organised an Orientation programme for the parents of classes L.KG. & U.KG. for the academic session 2022-23.

At the outset, Mrs. N. K. Kumar, the Admin Head, welcomed the parents and the Management Member.

The main aim of this programme was to showcase an overview of curriculum, activities, teaching methodologies, rules & regulations pertaining to the school.

Mrs. Kamakshi Badjate, the Management Member addressed the parents and gave a brief about the Badjate Group. She also emphasised on the vision & mission of the school.

Mrs. Pooja Gandhi, the Head Mistress while addressing the parents presented a PPT and stressed on the methodologies of teaching practised in the school and also explained to the parents how the academic year would unfold for their wards with all the relevant information.

This was followed by an interactive open house session in which the queries of the parents were answered.

Vote of thanks was proposed by the respective Class Teachers, Mrs. Manpal Kaur for U.KG. and Mrs. Neha Gandhi for L.KG.

