Youth murdered by autorickshaw drivers in MIDC

Nagpur: A youth was murdered by autorickshaw drivers in MIDC area on late Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Sheshrao Tandulkar (28), a resident of Vaishali Nagar, Hingna Road, MIDC while accused persons are – Monusingh (30), a resident of MIDC; Rakesh Suryawanshi, Vickey Dixit and an unidentified person.

According to police, a quarrel broke out between two autorickshaw drivers – Dinesh Pandey and Vickey Dixit – in Sitabuldi area at 5 pm. As Ganesh was present at the spot, he attempted to intervene into the matter. In fit of rage, he abused Vickey as he was trying to create scene.

Vickey then decided to eliminate Ganesh. Ganesh, Vickey and other accused had gone to MIDC area where they consumed liquor at around 11 pm. Vickey picked a quarrel with Ganesh over the abusive words and killed him with sharp-weapons with the help of other accused persons.

A police officer said that the accused stabbed Ganesh on back, chest and stomach with sharp weapons. A large number of passersby gathered at the spot when Ganesh cried for help. They informed the police about the incident.

MIDC police rushed to the spot and transported the body to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.MIDC police have registered the case under Sections302,34of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 4,25of Arms Act and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.