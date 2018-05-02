Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 17th, 2019

Youth murdered by autorickshaw drivers in MIDC

murder

Nagpur: A youth was murdered by autorickshaw drivers in MIDC area on late Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Sheshrao Tandulkar (28), a resident of Vaishali Nagar, Hingna Road, MIDC while accused persons are – Monusingh (30), a resident of MIDC; Rakesh Suryawanshi, Vickey Dixit and an unidentified person.

According to police, a quarrel broke out between two autorickshaw drivers – Dinesh Pandey and Vickey Dixit – in Sitabuldi area at 5 pm. As Ganesh was present at the spot, he attempted to intervene into the matter. In fit of rage, he abused Vickey as he was trying to create scene.

Vickey then decided to eliminate Ganesh. Ganesh, Vickey and other accused had gone to MIDC area where they consumed liquor at around 11 pm. Vickey picked a quarrel with Ganesh over the abusive words and killed him with sharp-weapons with the help of other accused persons.

A police officer said that the accused stabbed Ganesh on back, chest and stomach with sharp weapons. A large number of passersby gathered at the spot when Ganesh cried for help. They informed the police about the incident.

MIDC police rushed to the spot and transported the body to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.MIDC police have registered the case under Sections302,34of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 4,25of Arms Act and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

Happening Nagpur
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
Fans in Dharampeth Nagpur Celebrates as India Crush Pakistan To Make It 7 In A Row
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
In Pic : District Bar Association Nagpur faliciates Justice Bhushan Gavai
Nagpur Crime News
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Youth murdered by autorickshaw drivers in MIDC
Youth murdered by autorickshaw drivers in MIDC
Maharashtra News
खरबी बहादुरा गोन्हीसिम नगर परिषद करण्याची नागरिकांची मागणी पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांचा खरबीत जनसंवाद नागरिकांची समस्या सोडविण्यासाठी प्रचंड गर्दी
खरबी बहादुरा गोन्हीसिम नगर परिषद करण्याची नागरिकांची मागणी पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे यांचा खरबीत जनसंवाद नागरिकांची समस्या सोडविण्यासाठी प्रचंड गर्दी
भांडेवाडी डम्पिंग यार्ड कचरामुक्त होणार
भांडेवाडी डम्पिंग यार्ड कचरामुक्त होणार
Hindi News
अपहरण कर गैंगस्टर विजय मोहोड़ की हत्या
अपहरण कर गैंगस्टर विजय मोहोड़ की हत्या
मोदी-शाह समेत नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों का शपथ ग्रहण;पीएम बोले- लोकतंत्र में विपक्ष का सशक्त होनाअनिवार्य
मोदी-शाह समेत नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों का शपथ ग्रहण;पीएम बोले- लोकतंत्र में विपक्ष का सशक्त होनाअनिवार्य
Trending News
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Cabinet expansion for regional balance: Maha CM
Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet
Ex-Leader of Opposition Vikhe-Patil joins Fadnavis cabinet
Featured News
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Mamta Banerjee
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
परीणय फुके यांनी घेतली मंत्रीपदाची शपथ
Trending In Nagpur
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
Body of gangster Vijay Mohod recovered under Hudkeshwar police
अपहरण कर गैंगस्टर विजय मोहोड़ की हत्या
अपहरण कर गैंगस्टर विजय मोहोड़ की हत्या
उपराजधानी में मुश्किल में जोमैटो फूड का बिज़नेस, फ़ूड डिलीवरी ब्वायज करेंगे आंदोलन, शिवसेना ने दिया समर्थन
उपराजधानी में मुश्किल में जोमैटो फूड का बिज़नेस, फ़ूड डिलीवरी ब्वायज करेंगे आंदोलन, शिवसेना ने दिया समर्थन
भांडेवाडी डम्पिंग यार्ड कचरामुक्त होणार
भांडेवाडी डम्पिंग यार्ड कचरामुक्त होणार
मोबाईल चोरांचा रेल्वेत धुमाकूळ
मोबाईल चोरांचा रेल्वेत धुमाकूळ
मृत कर्मचाºयाच्या कुटुंबाला २४ लाखांची मदत
मृत कर्मचाºयाच्या कुटुंबाला २४ लाखांची मदत
Maharashtra IPS Lohit Matani penned a book on Public Administration
Maharashtra IPS Lohit Matani penned a book on Public Administration
श्रीश्री फ़ाउन्डेशन कोराडी द्वारा आयोजित “रोग निदान शिवीर” को रिकार्ड प्रतिसाद्
श्रीश्री फ़ाउन्डेशन कोराडी द्वारा आयोजित “रोग निदान शिवीर” को रिकार्ड प्रतिसाद्
आस्ट्रेलिया-श्रीलंका मैच पर सट्टा चलाते 4 अरेस्ट
आस्ट्रेलिया-श्रीलंका मैच पर सट्टा चलाते 4 अरेस्ट
Real estate dealer booked for fraud of Rs 4.92 cr
Real estate dealer booked for fraud of Rs 4.92 cr
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145