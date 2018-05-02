Real estate dealer booked for fraud of Rs 4.92 cr

Nagpur: A real estate dealer was booked by Bajaj Nagar for committing a land fraud of Rs 4.92 crore with two persons.

According to police, accused Sunil Fating was running a real estate office near Gate No.2of NEERI in Ajni area.

In his complaint, Subhash Bhaurao Jaunjalkar (50), a resident of Plot No. 162, Subhash Nagar, Nelco Society, and his friend Mohan Singh Pimpalkar had purchased a plot from the accused but the accused did not transfer the registry to him and never returned his money.

A case under Section 420 and 406 of the IPC was registered against the accused at Bajaj Nagar Police Station.