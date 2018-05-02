Youth molests minor girl, threatens to kill kin, arrested

Nagpur: A pervert youth not only molested a 13-year old girl but also threatened to kill her relative when he protested the nasty act. The incident took place in Gittikhadan police area. The accused molester has been arrested.

The accused, Badal Bharat Bhalerao (22), resident of Gittikhadan, indulged in indecent acts and outraged modesty of a 13-year old girl residing in front of his house between April 1 and 8, 2021. The accused used to shame the girl with his vulgar acts frequently. However, when one of the relatives of the girl confronted the accused, he whipped out a gupti-like sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill the relative. Badal also thrashed him.

Gittikhadan Woman PSI Chaudhary, based on a complaint, booked the accused Badal Bhalerao under Sections 354(D), 294, 506(2), 323 of the IPC read with Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 4/25 of Arms Act. The accused has been arrested.



