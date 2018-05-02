In Pic: Nagpur CP reviews police bandobast as city gears up for weekend lockdown

Nagpur: As Second Capital of the State has set to go into weekend lockdown starting from Friday evening, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers in morning went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Mominoura to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the stringent lockdown as the authorities announced fresh set of restrictions earlier this week.

It is pertinent to mention that a quarrel broke out between Nagpur Cops and Mominpura venders on Thursday. Following which the police convey led by CP Kumar conducted a march in the area.

From Friday 8pm, there will be no movement allowed except essential services till Monday 7 am as night curfew and weekend lockdown in Nagpur city get combined.



The Maharashtra government earlier this week, made additional restrictions announcing weekend lockdown and night curfew in the city amid huge Covid surge in the state.

The fresh norms, which come into effect today, include a curfew from 8 pm till Monday morning. Meanwhile movement of not more than 5 people will be allowed between 7am and 8pm.



