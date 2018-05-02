Sitabuldi Merchants Association postpones agitation after CM Thackeray’s assurance

Nagpur: Following the assurance from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that two days time should be given to State Government to come out with amicable solution, Sitabuldi Merchants Association has decided to postpone their agitation.

The Association decided to open their shops from April 9 in protest against the Government decision to down their shutters.

Hussain Noorallah Ajani, Secretary of the Sitabuldi Merchants Association said, “A meeting was organised at the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. It was decided in the meeting to give respect to the administration as it has promised to give some relaxation to traders.

Taking serious cognisance of it, we have decided to postpone our agitation.”



