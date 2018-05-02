Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 9th, 2021

    Sitabuldi Merchants Association postpones agitation after CM Thackeray’s assurance

    Nagpur: Following the assurance from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that two days time should be given to State Government to come out with amicable solution, Sitabuldi Merchants Association has decided to postpone their agitation.

    The Association decided to open their shops from April 9 in protest against the Government decision to down their shutters.

    Hussain Noorallah Ajani, Secretary of the Sitabuldi Merchants Association said, “A meeting was organised at the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. It was decided in the meeting to give respect to the administration as it has promised to give some relaxation to traders.

    Taking serious cognisance of it, we have decided to postpone our agitation.”


    Trending In Nagpur
    Minor girl ‘abducted,’ raped by man with marriage lure
    Minor girl ‘abducted,’ raped by man with marriage lure
    Sitabuldi Merchants Association postpones agitation after CM Thackeray’s assurance
    Sitabuldi Merchants Association postpones agitation after CM Thackeray’s assurance
    Youth molests minor girl, threatens to kill kin, arrested
    Youth molests minor girl, threatens to kill kin, arrested
    In Pic: Nagpur CP reviews police bandobast as city gears up for weekend lockdown
    In Pic: Nagpur CP reviews police bandobast as city gears up for weekend lockdown
    Three labourers killed in forest fire in Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
    Three labourers killed in forest fire in Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
    कामठी येथे महानत्यागी बाबा जुमदेव यांची जयंती साधेपणाने साजरी
    कामठी येथे महानत्यागी बाबा जुमदेव यांची जयंती साधेपणाने साजरी
    गाड़ियों में ओवरलोड लाद कर लेजाया जा रहा है सरकारी अनाज
    गाड़ियों में ओवरलोड लाद कर लेजाया जा रहा है सरकारी अनाज
    कोरोना नियंत्रणासाठी कामठी नगर परिषद ने गांभीर्याची भूमिका घ्यावी:- भोयर
    कोरोना नियंत्रणासाठी कामठी नगर परिषद ने गांभीर्याची भूमिका घ्यावी:- भोयर
    ज्या नागरिकांनी नियमाचे उल्लंघन केले त्यांचे दुकाने सील करण्यात येईल- वंजारी
    ज्या नागरिकांनी नियमाचे उल्लंघन केले त्यांचे दुकाने सील करण्यात येईल- वंजारी
    Commissioner of Police assures full support to BJYM
    Commissioner of Police assures full support to BJYM
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145