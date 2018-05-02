Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh

Nagpur: A youth was brutally lynched at Lashkaribagh under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli police station. The youth has been identified as Kapil alias Golu Srikant Bane (18) and a resident of Moti Bagh, near Noga factory. He used to work at a band party. According to information, Kapil had gone to meet some people at Lashkaribagh in lane No. 13, where he had an argument with some people, who attacked him with bricks grievously injuring him on the head and lynched him.

The police are trying to find out the reason for the argument. The police had taken an accomplice of Kapil into custody and were inquiring the matter with him till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, the police have started searching for the culprits.