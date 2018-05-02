Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 29th, 2021

    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh

    Nagpur: A youth was brutally lynched at Lashkaribagh under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli police station. The youth has been identified as Kapil alias Golu Srikant Bane (18) and a resident of Moti Bagh, near Noga factory. He used to work at a band party. According to information, Kapil had gone to meet some people at Lashkaribagh in lane No. 13, where he had an argument with some people, who attacked him with bricks grievously injuring him on the head and lynched him.

    The police are trying to find out the reason for the argument. The police had taken an accomplice of Kapil into custody and were inquiring the matter with him till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, the police have started searching for the culprits.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    Youth lynched in Lashkaribagh
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    A CLASS HUMAN DESIGNING DESTINY
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 30​ प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    महाराष्ट्र में 15 दिनों के लिए बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, जारी रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    व्यवसाय शिक्षकांच्या अडचणी बाबत विरोधी पक्ष नेते देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ग्रामीण भागातील आरोग्य यंत्रणा अधिक बळकट करणार पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा नागपुर महानगरातर्फे स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या पुतळ्याला जयंती दिनी माल्यार्पण
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा नागपुर महानगरातर्फे स्वातंत्र्यवीर विनायक दामोदर सावरकर यांच्या पुतळ्याला जयंती दिनी माल्यार्पण
    Lockdown-like curbs in Maha extended by 14 days
    Lockdown-like curbs in Maha extended by 14 days
    चला…! ३१ मे रोजी तंबाखू सोडण्याची शपथ घेऊ ! !
    चला…! ३१ मे रोजी तंबाखू सोडण्याची शपथ घेऊ ! !
    Nagpur reports 365 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths
    Nagpur reports 365 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145