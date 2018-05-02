5 dead, several feared trapped as slab of building collapses in Thane

Five people were killed and 3-4 people are feared trapped after the slab of a residential building at Ulhasnagar of Thane district in Maharashtra collapsed on Friday.

A huge portion of the slab from fifth to ground floor completely collapsed in Sai Siddhi resident building located at Nehru Chowk, Ulhasnagar.

The incident took place at 9.30pm.

Officials from the municipal corporation and the fire brigade team reached the spot. Relief and rescue operation is underway.