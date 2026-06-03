Youth Leaders Shine at Shaastrartha 2026 National Youth Parliament in Nagpur

Nagpur: The prestigious halls of Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur, came alive with parliamentary debate, democratic engagement and youth leadership as Rashtriya Navyuva Manch successfully organized Shaastrartha – National Youth Parliament 2026 on May 30 and 31.

Bringing together some of the country’s brightest young minds, aspiring policymakers and future leaders, the two-day conference provided a platform for informed discussion, legislative deliberation and constitutional awareness.

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Grand Opening Ceremony

The conference commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony attended by delegates, dignitaries and distinguished guests.

Hon. MLA Ashish Deshmukh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for Day One and addressed the gathering on leadership, public service and the crucial role of youth participation in democratic institutions.

The inaugural ceremony featured the felicitation of the Chief Guest by Krushna Agrawal, followed by the ceremonial lamp-lighting. Krushna Agrawal and Anish Mate then formally declared the conference open and welcomed delegates to the House.

One of the highlights of the opening session was the ceremonial entry of Speaker Sairaj Shirke, accompanied by Sarvadnya Dhotarkar carrying the Rajdand, symbolizing the authority and dignity of the parliamentary institution.

The proceedings concluded with the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, formally constituting the House.

Day One: Delimitation Bill Sparks Historic Outcome

The first day focused on the Constitution (Equitable Representation and Delimitation) Bill.

Delegates engaged in extensive discussions on constitutional representation, constituency allocation and democratic fairness. The House witnessed powerful speeches, procedural interventions and spirited exchanges between treasury and opposition benches.

A rare impeachment motion against the Speaker became one of the most notable moments of the session, testing delegates’ understanding of constitutional accountability and parliamentary ethics.

Despite intense debate, the Delimitation Bill failed to secure passage in the House. The development marked a historic first for Youth Parliament proceedings at Vidhan Bhavan, Nagpur, becoming the first recorded instance of a government bill being defeated on the floor of the House.

Esteemed Adjudication Panel

Proceedings throughout the conference were evaluated by a distinguished panel comprising:

• Aatish Nigam

• Adv. Sumedh Kadam

• Adv. Juhi Selarka

• Adv. Shubhankar Dable

• Adv. Shreyash Khumbhalkar

Their expertise ensured high standards of parliamentary conduct, debate and legislative procedure.

Day Two: Uniform Civil Code Debate Dominates Proceedings

The second day centered around the Uniform Civil Code (Implementation and Reform) Bill, 2026.

Debates began with the General Speakers’ List, where delegates outlined their positions on one of India’s most widely debated policy issues.

The House subsequently entered an intense Zero Hour session that witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches. Opposition members alleged that they were being mocked by members of the ruling side, leading to a dramatic walkout that became one of the defining moments of the conference.



Following the restoration of order, delegates participated in a detailed Discussion Hour examining the constitutional, legal and social implications of implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

After extensive deliberations and negotiations, the Uniform Civil Code Bill was successfully passed by the House, concluding the legislative agenda of Shaastrartha 2026.

Grand Valedictory Ceremony

The conference concluded with a prestigious closing ceremony attended by distinguished guests including Mayor Nita Thakre, Vinod Sir and Amitabh Nigam.

The guests praised the delegates for their parliamentary skills, intellectual depth and commitment to democratic values.

The Secretariat and Organizing Committee were felicitated for their efforts in successfully conducting the conference.

Aatish Nigam congratulated the delegates and appreciated the quality of debate witnessed during the two-day event. Rudraksh, Chief Adviser of Shaastrartha Youth Parliament, reflected on the conference journey and commended the contributions of the delegates and organizing team.

Krushna Agrawal, President of Rashtriya Navyuva Manch, thanked all participants and emphasized the importance of youth leadership and democratic engagement.

The conference formally concluded with an address by Deep Prashant Shende, Co-Founder and Secretary-General of Shaastrartha Youth Parliament, whose remarks received a standing ovation from delegates, Executive Board members, guests and members of the Secretariat.

Awards and Recognitions

Honourable Mention

Vedant Tiwari

Samruddhi Askar

Best Opposition Delegate

Tanmay Salame

Best Independent Delegate

Mansi Dubey

Best Ruling Delegate

Hridanshu Pandey

Best Parliamentarian

Disha Choube

Disha Choube was awarded the title of Best Parliamentarian for her exceptional parliamentary conduct, persuasive arguments and influential participation throughout the conference.

A Celebration of Democracy

Shaastrartha – National Youth Parliament 2026 proved to be much more than a conference. From the historic defeat of the Delimitation Bill and the rare impeachment proceedings against the Speaker to the heated debates surrounding the Uniform Civil Code and dramatic opposition walkout, the event showcased the spirit of democratic engagement at its finest.

Over two days, delegates demonstrated remarkable intellect, leadership and political awareness, reaffirming the belief that the future of democracy lies in capable hands.

As the final gavel fell and the House adjourned sine die, participants departed not merely as delegates but as future leaders, policymakers and changemakers.

“Discussion Today, Democracy Tomorrow.”

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