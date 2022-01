Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Dighori area under Wathoda Police Station on Monday night, after a youth was brutally killed by some unidentified assailants.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan Puri (20).

According to police sources, some unidentified accused reportedly attacked Puri behind Dighori Ghat and killed him on the spot. On receiving the input, Wathoda cops rushed to the spot and conduced panchanama. Cops have sent body for autopsy and launched an investigation into the matter.