Youth killed in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: The brutal crime incidents seem unstoppable under Pachpaoli police station area, as third incident of a murder reported in the area within a week, on Tuesday night.

Rupesh Muralidhar Kumbhare (25) was killed by four people including two juveniles. Cops have booked accused identified as Gourav Girde (26) and Praveen alias Golu Waghmare (25) in this connection.

Rupesh was standing at Maratha Chowk at around 9.45 pm. Meanwhile, a group of four youths came to the spot and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. When Kumbhare collapsed on the ground, the accused fled the spot. Kumbhare was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he breathed his last.

It is pertinent to mention that Pinky Verma was murdered last week under Pachpaoli police. Relatives of Verma had gheroed the police station demanding arrest of the accused. Later, criminal Indal Belpardhi was killed on Sunday. Before the dust could settle, a young man was brutally killed on Tuesday night.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar visited the police station on Tuesday and scolded Police Inspector Kishore Nagrale for his failure to control the gory crime.

PI Nagrale was instructed by CP to remove the non-performing DB party members of the police station.

When the CP left the police station, one more murder reported in Naik Talav area.



