Youth killed in Kotwali

Nagpur: A body of a youth with severe head injuries was discovered near Narsing Talkis under Kotwali Police Station here, on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Krishna Harde.

According to police sources the murder must have been occurred in the night. Harde sustained deep injuries on his head, indicating that he was attacked by some assailant (s) with sharp edged weapons, said police sources.

On Friday morning, cops received information regarding a body, following which Kotwali cops rushed to spot and sent body for autopsy.

Further investigations are on.