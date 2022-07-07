Youth killed in his own house in MIDC

Advertisement
Nagpur: A youth was brutally killed in his own house near Bhau Ka Dhakka Saoji under MIDC Police Station here, on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul Khorgade.
Advertisement
According to police sources, Rahul was working as painter. He was at home when some unidentified accused reportedly killed him. The suspects, prima facie, appeared to be known to Rahul. Cops are investigating the same.
In the meantime squad of MIDC Police have rushed to the spot and sent his body for autopsy. Further investigations are on.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement