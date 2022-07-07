Covid vaccine: Now, citizens eligible to take booster dose 6 months after 2nd dose

Advertisement

Nagpur: To speed up vaccination against the novel coronavirus, the Central Government has reduced the gap for taking booster dose from nine to six months. Now, citizens are eligible for taking the booster dose to counter COVID-19 six months after completing the second scheduled dose.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, communicated the change in the norm for precautionary dose to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Currently, NMC is getting lukewarm response from citizens for taking booster dose as the pandemic has ebbed post its second wave in April 2021. In the aftermath of the second wave, it hit the society very hard, citizens volunteered for COVID-19 preventive doses and at one time nearly 150 inoculation centres functioned to cater to the heavy rush. As citizens were no longer under fear of the pandemic, NMC was forced to curtail the number of vaccination centres. Despite repeated appeals, response for the booster dose is not very encouraging.

