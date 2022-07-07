Covid vaccine: Now, citizens eligible to take booster dose 6 months after 2nd dose

Nagpur: To speed up vaccination against the novel coronavirus, the Central Government has reduced the gap for taking booster dose from nine to six months. Now, citizens are eligible for taking the booster dose to counter COVID-19 six months after completing the second scheduled dose.
The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, communicated the change in the norm for precautionary dose to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Currently, NMC is getting lukewarm response from citizens for taking booster dose as the pandemic has ebbed post its second wave in April 2021. In the aftermath of the second wave, it hit the society very hard, citizens volunteered for COVID-19 preventive doses and at one time nearly 150 inoculation centres functioned to cater to the heavy rush. As citizens were no longer under fear of the pandemic, NMC was forced to curtail the number of vaccination centres. Despite repeated appeals, response for the booster dose is not very encouraging.
However, recent developments tend to indicate that the virus is still not down as the number of positive cases is constantly rising. Particularly in Maharashtra, multiplication factor is giving tense moments as more sub-variants have emerged during testing of the samples. Even in the city the number of positive cases’ number is something to worry about as it has been nearing 100 for the last two days. To ensure faster vaccination, the Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) revised the gap post second dose as there is availability of sufficient quantity of doses. Also, it wants to arrest the surge in new cases across the country. Earlier, post second dose, the eligibility for booster dose was 39 weeks. The same was reviewed and NTAGI accordingly communicated the new guidelines.
Now, the booster dose can be provided after 26 weeks post completion of the second scheduled dose. Senior citizens of 60 years and above age group, frontline workers, those employed in the health sector, are now eligible for booster dose at any of the vaccination centers of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) or at Government Hospitals at free of cost. Necessary changes as to eligibility of booster dose is being carried out on Cowin platform also.
Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has appealed to citizens above 12 years of age to shed inhibition and step forward for the vaccination. Also those eligible for booster dose should immediately get inoculated.