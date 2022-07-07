25 Ministers likely from BJP, 13 from Team Shinde in Maharashtra Cabinet: Report

Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to have 45 ministers, most belonging to ally BJP. In the new cabinet, 25 ministers will be from the BJP, 13 from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, The rest will be independent, a report in a news channel said.

The report further said that apart from the Chief Minister and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis — a former Chief Minister — most ministers will be new. The BJP, says the report, wants to test new faces before it prepares for the next Maharashtra election.

