Youth killed in broad daylight in Jaripatka, Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Republican Nagar area under Jaripatka Police Station on Thursday after a youth was brutally killed in broad daylight. The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Patil.

According to police sources, some miscreants reportedly attacked Patil near Shravasti Buddha Vihar in Republican Nagar, killing him on the spot. Patil was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital; however, doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Jaripatka Police have rushed to the spot and conducted the panchnama. The motive behind the crime and the accused persons are under investigation.

An offense under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at Jaripatka Police Station. Further probe is ongoing.

