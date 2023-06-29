Preparations for President’s visit to Nagpur Division reviewed

Nagpur: Vijayalakshami Bidari ,Divisional Commissioner, took stock of the preparations for the visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to Nagpur Division next month. Bidari asked the officers to discharge given duties effectively.

The President of India will be on visit to Nagpur Division from July 4 to July 6. During this tour, she will grace the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University at Gadchiroli. She will also dedicate to the nation Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Ramayana Cultural Centre at Koradi in Nagpur district. Also, she will grace the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University at Wardha.

Bidari asked the officers of various agencies concerned to make necessary arrangements for adequate security,and follow the directions of Rashtrapati Bhawan in this regard. The protocol and reception guidelines should be followed accurately. Dais, sitting arrangement, fire prevention equipment, electricity supply etc should be certified for safety. Healthcare personnel should be deployed at all the places where the President is proposed to visit, said the Divisional Commissioner.

Aswathi Dorje, Joint Commissioner of Police; Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; Rajendra Purohit of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra; senior officers of various departments attended the meeting prominently. District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Gadchiroli and Wardha districts, officials of Gondwana University and Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University also joined the meeting through video-conferencing.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the President’s visit to Wardha on July 6 has been cancelled. Now she will only participate in programs organized in Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts.

She will arrive in Nagpur on July 4 at 7 pm and will be present in the programs organized in Gadchiroli and Nagpur on July 5. She will leave for Mumbai on July 6 at 10.30 am.

