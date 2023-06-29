NMC schools to reopen on June 30, students to get uniforms, textbooks on first day

Nagpur: After the summer vacation, from Friday, June 30, the hustle bustle of the children’s company will again be witnessed in the schools of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. All the schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation are re-opening in the new academic session after the summer vacation. On the first day of the school, uniforms, textbooks and other school materials will be distributed to the students, informed NMC’s Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar.

Pusekar said that a total of 135 schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation are starting from Friday, June 30. It includes 100 primary and higher primary, 29 secondary and junior colleges and 6 schools run by Akanksha Foundation. Around 15,931 students are studying in municipal schools. There are about 11,399 students in class I to VIII and 3,600 students are studying in class IX to XII. Also in the schools run by Akanksha Foundation, Junior K.G. KG 1, KG 2, 932 students are doing their primary education in such classes.

Pusekar further said that the Education Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation is committed to the holistic development of students. Various activities are conducted throughout the year in all the schools of the municipality for the overall development of the students.

On the first day of school, textbooks and uniforms will be provided to the students of class I to VIII and uniforms to students of KG 1 and KG 2. Students of class 2 will be given textbooks and uniforms. On the first day of school, the Education Officer, Deputy Education Officer, School Inspector, Comprehensive Education Officer, and Resource person will go to various schools of the municipality and welcome the students, the Education Officer Pusekar said.

