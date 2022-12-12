Youth killed, friend injured as bike hit by truck in Beltarodi

Nagpur: The road accidents continue to claim lives of citizens in Nagpur unabatedly. In the fresh mishap, a youth was killed and his friend was injured seriously as the bike they were riding in was rammed by a container truck in Beltarodi police limits on Sunday evening. The truck driver fled the spot and is being searched by cops.

The deceased has been identified as Nikesh Narayan Kosre (27), resident of 14, New Fulzari, Sangrampur, district Nagpur. The injured is Ajinkya Kishore Dodalkar (25), resident of Plot No. 35, Mahavishnu Nagar, Narsala, Hudkeshwar.

Advertisement

According to police, both Nikesh and Ajinkya were coming to Nagpur on Honda CBZ bike (MH-31/DQ 3757) around 6 pm on Sunday. Midway at Y-Point, near Ranikothi, the container truck HR-38/V 5872), being driven recklessly, hit their bike from behind with great impact. As a result, both Nikesh and Ajinkya fell on the road and suffered critical injuries. Both were rushed to GMCH where doctors declared Nikesh dead on admission. Ajinkya is being treated.

Beltarodi police constable Suresh, based on a complaint of Ajinkya Dodalkar, booked the container truck driver under Sections 304(A), 279, 338, 427 of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act. Cops are searching for him.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement