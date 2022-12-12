100 Crores PMLA case: Anil Deshmukh granted bail, his supporters celebrate HC’s verdict in Nagpur

Nagpur: After spending nearly 13 months in jail in the alleged 100 Crores ‘Vasooli’ case, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was granted conditional bail by Bombay High Court here, on Monday. Deshmukh supporters from the Second Capital of the State welcomed the HC’s verdict and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and playing with gulaal.

The HC granted bail to Deshmukh on furnishing the surety of Rs 1 lakh. However, the order will be effective after 10 days to enable the CBI to approach the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention that the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader, Deshmukh, 72, was nabbed early on November 2, 2021 in alleged corruption and money-laundering cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigations and later the Enforcement Directorate. Justice M.S. Karnik, who had reserved his order on December 8, pronounced the verdict.

Last month, the high court had granted him bail in the ED money-laundering case, but the CBI Special Court had rejected his bail plea, which Deshmukh challenged in the high court.

