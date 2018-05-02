Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jun 15th, 2020

    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony

    Nagpur: A youth was killed as the motorcycle he was riding jumped the speedbreaker injuring him fatally. The mishap occurred near Rahate Colony Metro Station on Sunday night.

    A resident of Congress Nagar, near Home Guards Office, the deceased has been identified as Swapnil alias Atul Krishna Pathak (23). On Sunday, around 11.25 pm, Swapnil was returning home on his bike (MH-31/FS 4515). As Swapnil was speeding his bike, it jumped the speedbreaker. He fell on road and was injured grievously. Swapnil died on the spot before medical aid could be provided to him.

    Dhantoli police constable Rajesh, based on a complaint lodged by Gaurav Hiralal Kasar (23), resident of Trimurti Nagar, registered a case under Section 304(A) of the IPC and probing the matter further.

    प्रशासन लापरवाही : प्रभाग -12 सुरेन्द्रगढ़ में सड़क के घरों में घुसा बारिश का पानी
    प्रशासन लापरवाही : प्रभाग -12 सुरेन्द्रगढ़ में सड़क के घरों में घुसा बारिश का पानी
