Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony

Nagpur: A youth was killed as the motorcycle he was riding jumped the speedbreaker injuring him fatally. The mishap occurred near Rahate Colony Metro Station on Sunday night.

A resident of Congress Nagar, near Home Guards Office, the deceased has been identified as Swapnil alias Atul Krishna Pathak (23). On Sunday, around 11.25 pm, Swapnil was returning home on his bike (MH-31/FS 4515). As Swapnil was speeding his bike, it jumped the speedbreaker. He fell on road and was injured grievously. Swapnil died on the spot before medical aid could be provided to him.

Dhantoli police constable Rajesh, based on a complaint lodged by Gaurav Hiralal Kasar (23), resident of Trimurti Nagar, registered a case under Section 304(A) of the IPC and probing the matter further.