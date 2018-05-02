Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 15th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law passes away

    Mumbai: The father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 76.

    A senior Shiv Sena leader has also confirmed the news of Madhav Patankar’s death.

    Madhav Patankar breathed his last at Criticare Hospital located in Mumbai’s Andheri.

    His daughter, Rashmi Thackeray, is the wife of Uddhav Thackeray. She is also the editor of Shiv Sena-run publications, the ‘Saamana Group’.

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule took to twitter to condole the demise of Madhav Patankar. “Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar – Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family.”

    As per The Indian Express, Madhav Patankar managed a family business of chemical production. He used to reside near Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra (East), Mumbai.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19 active rises to 402 in Nagpur, 17 deaths, 615 discharged
    Covid-19 active rises to 402 in Nagpur, 17 deaths, 615 discharged
    NT Impact: Finally ‘online classes’ banned in Nagpur, no walk-ins too!
    NT Impact: Finally ‘online classes’ banned in Nagpur, no walk-ins too!
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    Parents stage ‘No School, No Fees’ protest at Podar International School at Besa
    Parents stage ‘No School, No Fees’ protest at Podar International School at Besa
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0