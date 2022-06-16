Youth killed, another hurt as car hits two-wheeler in Kalamna

Advertisement

Nagpur: A youth was killed and another injured seriously when the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a Bolero car in Kalamna police area on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Suraj Sulakhe (22), resident of Ganganagar Slums, New Ring Road, Mankapur. The injured youth is Rahul Dhaniram Sulakhe (18).

According to police, Deepak and Rahul were going on a two-wheeler (MH-31/FD 8692) around 5 pm on Wednesday. Near Shivshakti Bar in Kalamna area, a recklessly driven Bolero car hit their two-wheeler with great force. Deepak and Rahul, as a result, suffered grievous injuries. Deepak died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him. Rahul was rushed to Mayo Hospital and is reportedly battling with life.

Kalamna police constable Dilip, based on a complaint lodged by Arjun Suraj Sulakhe (20), brother of the deceased Deepak, booked the unidentified Bolero driver under Sections 304(A), 279, 338 of the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for him.

