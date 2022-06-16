Nagpur district to have smart police stations soon: Raut

Advertisement

Nagpur: District Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut said that all police stations in Nagpur district would be converted into ‘smart’ police stations in the coming days, with Wi-fi facility for better services to the masses. The Minister made the announcement at a review meeting of the District Planning Executive Committee at Bachat Bhavan.

MP Krupal Tumane, MLC Abhijeet Wanjari, MLA Raju Parwe, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Collector Vimala R, ZP CEO Yogesh Kumbhejkar, SP Vijay Magar, members of the Executive Committee, District Planning Officer Rajesh Gaikwad were present in the meeting

Raut, announcing his futuristic plan, also said the police stations would be digitized in the coming days before converting them into smart ones. The Guardian Minister was also keen that the police department groom personnel to man smart police stations in the city.

Raut also announced plans to shift the power usage models in schools in the district to renewable solar energy. He urged the police and education departments to send proposals to the government to sanction their futuristic plans.

Raut, who stressed on skill development programmes, also said the district should top the list for aspirants cracking civil services examinations like UPSC and MPSC.

