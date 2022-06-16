Man ends life following harassment by superior at workplace

Advertisement

Nagpur: A middle-aged man working with the dealer of KIA Motors on Kamptee Road committed suicide following alleged harassment by his superior.

A resident of Plot No 388, Ayachit Mandir, Mahal, Mohan Ashokrao Dashputre (46) consumed some poisonous drug near Khapri Bus Depot around 10 pm on Tuesday. As his condition started deteriorating, he was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), MIHAN. Around 12.30 am on Wednesday, he breathed his last.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dashputre was allegedly working under pressure from his superior at KIA Motors’ dealer on Kamptee Road. Fed up of alleged harassment by his superior, he took the extreme step.

Sub-Inspector Dhangad, who registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Beltarodi Police Station, said that Dashputre’s nephew Shubhan Praveen Kadu (24) told investigators that his uncle was under tremendous pressure from his superior and ended his life. Police are further investigating the case from all angles, Dhangad added.

