Youth hurt in attack over old dispute in Nagpur; two booked for attempted murder

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Nagpur: A young man sustained severe injuries after being viciously attacked with an iron rod and a sharp weapon by two youths in the Shantinagar police station limits. The assault, triggered by a previous altercation, has prompted the local police to register a case of attempted murder and launch a manhunt for the absconding suspects.

The incident occurred in the Premnagar-Sainagar locality. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Naresh Dayaram Kokorde, a resident of Gondpura, had visited his maternal cousin’s residence. A minor domestic argument broke out between the two, after which Naresh left the house.

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Following this dispute, the cousin’s friend, identified as Diwakar alias Anna Nagbhushan Gorla, phoned Naresh and asked him to meet.

On the night of June 20, the confrontation took place in front of the Hanuman Temple situated in Premnagar. Diwakar arrived at the spot on a motorcycle, accompanied by his associate, Ayush alias Kalu. The situation quickly escalated into violence. Diwakar allegedly struck Naresh on the head with an iron rod. Simultaneously, Ayush attacked him on the head and chest with a sharp koyta (chopper). The combined assault left Naresh grievously wounded and bleeding heavily.

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Locals immediately rushed the severely injured Naresh to Mayo Hospital, where he is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, the Shantinagar Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Diwakar and Ayush under the charge of attempted murder. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and are actively searching for the two accused, who fled the scene following the attack.

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