Published On : Mon, May 9th, 2022

Youth hacked to death in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: A youth was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapon in Bhaldarpura under Ganeshpeth Police Station here, between the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush Taywade.

According to police sources, cops received information that Taywade had found in pool of blood in Bhaldarpura area in the wee hours of Monday. Multiple injuries by a sharp weapon were inflicted on his neck, abdomen and back which is believed to have led to his death, sources added.

Cops, in the meantime, have registered a case of murder and probing further.

