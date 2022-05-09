IMD warns fresh heatwave in Nagpur, Vidarbha for next 3 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: Despite cloudy skies, Nagpur recorded the maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a rise of 1.4 degree. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Nagpur between May 9 and 11. During this days, the mercury is likely to cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark. The Vidarbha region is on yellow alert.

According to IMD, a cyclonic storm named Asani has formed in Bay of Bengal which will move in the northeast direction. However, its effect will not be much in Central India. Due to the cyclonic circulation in Madhya Pradesh, clouds had hovered in the skies in Central India. The mercury wil start climbing due to dry weather in Vidarbha, the IMD said.