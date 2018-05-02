Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Youth, family booked for duping girl of Rs 25 lakh

    Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar police have booked a self styled employee of NEERI and family members on a complaint lodged by his wife for cheating by creating bogus profile on a matchmaking site and duping her to tune of Rs 25 lakh.

    Apurva Joshi (27) in her complaint mentioned that her husband Swayam Joshi (29), a resident of Quarter no. 111/13, NEERI Colony, created bogus profile and post marriage continue to harass her for dowry.
    For marriage and other gifts her family spent Rs 25 lakh yet the demand for further money would persist from Swayam and her mother and sister.

    Apart from Swayam, police also booked Archana (54), mother-in-law and Sejal (25), sister-in-law under secs. 420, 498 (A) and 34 of IPC. Further probe is on

