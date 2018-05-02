Three persons booked for defrauding family of Rs 6.50 lakh

Nagpur: Ambazari police have booked two residents of railway police line quarter and one other for defrauding a family to tune of Rs. 6.50 lakh under pretext of providing jobs in Indian Railways.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Rakesh Sharma (54) and Rakesh Sharma, both resident of Railway Police Line Quarter no. 19, Godawari Building and Baba Ali Sk Ali Khan alias Bababhai. The complainant is Mahadeo Korate (63), a resident of Dabha.

Korate sought employment for his son and daughter in Railways and the trio claimed to have contacts with big wigs and they would provide jobs.

From time to time they extracted Rs. 6.50 lakh from 2014 onwards. Finally fed with inordinate delay and refusal of trio to return money, Korate lodged a complaint. An offence under sec. 420 and 34 of IPC.