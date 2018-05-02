Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 31st, 2020

    Three persons booked for defrauding family of Rs 6.50 lakh

    Nagpur: Ambazari police have booked two residents of railway police line quarter and one other for defrauding a family to tune of Rs. 6.50 lakh under pretext of providing jobs in Indian Railways.

    The accused have been identified as Kiran Rakesh Sharma (54) and Rakesh Sharma, both resident of Railway Police Line Quarter no. 19, Godawari Building and Baba Ali Sk Ali Khan alias Bababhai. The complainant is Mahadeo Korate (63), a resident of Dabha.

    Korate sought employment for his son and daughter in Railways and the trio claimed to have contacts with big wigs and they would provide jobs.

    From time to time they extracted Rs. 6.50 lakh from 2014 onwards. Finally fed with inordinate delay and refusal of trio to return money, Korate lodged a complaint. An offence under sec. 420 and 34 of IPC.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Youth, family booked for duping girl of Rs 25 lakh
    Youth, family booked for duping girl of Rs 25 lakh
    Three persons booked for defrauding family of Rs 6.50 lakh
    Three persons booked for defrauding family of Rs 6.50 lakh
    Truck driver booked for theft of soaps worth Rs 13.50 lakh
    Truck driver booked for theft of soaps worth Rs 13.50 lakh
    कोरोना की आड में रोजी रोटी छिनने के खिलाफ
    कोरोना की आड में रोजी रोटी छिनने के खिलाफ
    Nagpur Ladies Circle did a series of project at Annapurna Vidalaya Lakadganj
    Nagpur Ladies Circle did a series of project at Annapurna Vidalaya Lakadganj
    अतिरिक्त आयुक्त जलज शर्मा यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    अतिरिक्त आयुक्त जलज शर्मा यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
    काळजी घ्या, सतर्क राहा, अफवांवर विश्वास ठेवू नका!
    काळजी घ्या, सतर्क राहा, अफवांवर विश्वास ठेवू नका!
    दुर्घटना मृत्यु की तरह माना जाएगा कोल इंडिया कर्मियों का कोरोना से निधन: जोशी
    दुर्घटना मृत्यु की तरह माना जाएगा कोल इंडिया कर्मियों का कोरोना से निधन: जोशी
    एक गाव-एक दिवस उपक्रमात, ३४ गावांमध्ये ९५८ कामे पूर्ण
    एक गाव-एक दिवस उपक्रमात, ३४ गावांमध्ये ९५८ कामे पूर्ण
    युवक काँग्रेसच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना ‘ गांधी का मरत नाही’ पुस्तकाची भेट
    युवक काँग्रेसच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना ‘ गांधी का मरत नाही’ पुस्तकाची भेट
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0