Youth ends life by consuming poison over dispute with girlfriend in Ramdaspeth

Nagpur: A youth committed suicide by consuming some poisonous stuff near a Durga Puja pandal in Ramdaspeth on Monday. A dispute between the youth and his girlfriend over following male persons on Instagram has been stated as the reason behind the suicide. The deceased had even told his girlfriend on the telephone that he was ending his life by jumping into a lake.

According to Sitabuldi police, Rohansingh Jamshedsingh Kapoor (22), a resident of Plot No. 128, Ram Nagar, consumed some poisonous drug at Durga Puja Pandal in Ramdaspeth around 11.15 pm on Monday. The police have seized the poison bottle from his car.

The youth was in a relationship with the girl, a resident of Wadi area for the past three years. The two were even running a Cake shop in the Futala Lake area a year before. The dispute arose when Rohansingh started objecting to the girl for following some male persons on Instagram. At the same time, he was under depression due to debt, police said. He consumed poison on Monday morning. After sometime, he asked one of the persons at the Puja Pandal to contact his elder brother Veerpalsingh Kapoor (24) and inform him that his condition was deteriorating.

A resident of Itwari, Ghas Bazar, Veerpalsingh arrived at the spot immediately after receiving the phone call and rushed Rohansingh to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. In the small hours of Tuesday Rohansingh breathed his last. Cops sent his body for post-mortem.

After recording the statement of Veerpalsingh, Sitabuldi Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and initiated an investigation.

