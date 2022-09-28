Nilgai stuck in nullah after hit by vehicle rescued in Sonegaon

Nagpur: A joint team of Forest Department and Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), on Tuesday, rescued a Nilgai from Sonegaon nullah, near Sahakar Nagar in Nagpur. The animal was injured after a vehicle knocked it.

The Forest Department received a call about the sighting of the Nilgai near Sahakar Nagar on Tuesday. After getting the information, a forest team rushed into the spot. After some time the Nilgai was spotted in the nullah. After observing the condition of the wild animal, the team decided to rescue the Nilgai which was also chased by stray dogs. After putting in some efforts, the team with the help of locals, rescued the Nilgai and sent it to TTC in Seminary Hills.

The rescue operation took place under the supervision of Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nagpur; Surendra Kale, Assistant Conservator of Forests and Ajinkya Bhatkar, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Nagpur.

B Khadode, Anirudh Khadse, H S Kapde, Forest Guard, Jeevan Chaudhary, Suraj Raut, Dr Sudarshan Kakade, Veterinary Officer, TTC, Pankaj Thorat, Veterinary Supervisor, Siddhant More, Veterinary Supervisor, Prakash Gaekwad, Swapnil Bhure, Chetan Baraskar and Mahesh More put efforts in the rescue.

