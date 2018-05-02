Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise

Nagpur: A railway job aspirant was duped of Rs 9.75 lakhs by a couple who tricked him into getting job on the post of ticket checker (TC) in the Indian Railways between February 2017 and June this year.

The accused identified as Vihar Ranjeet Ramteke and his spouse Usma both residents of Kamal Chowk have been booked by Tehsil police.

A 27-year-old complainant Sushant Mohanrao Lokhande, resident of Plot. No. 14, Vaishnavi Mata Nagar, Pipla had met accused Vihar and Usma back in 2017. Luring the victim with the promise of a TC job in railways the duo had introduced themselves as railway officials who will help a 28-year-old to secure job in the railways.

Subsequently, the accused duo asked the complainant to submit the hefty amount needed for paper works.

The accused had collected cash on several occasions in the form of installments from the applicant and in the meantime they all conducted fake medical and document verification.

However the matter came to fore when the complainant’s search for his name in the TC section ended in a vain. Thereafter when he tried to contact the accused there phone showed switched off. Sensing something amiss Sushant approached Tehsil police and filed a complaint.