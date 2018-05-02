Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019

Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise

Nagpur: A railway job aspirant was duped of Rs 9.75 lakhs by a couple who tricked him into getting job on the post of ticket checker (TC) in the Indian Railways between February 2017 and June this year.
The accused identified as Vihar Ranjeet Ramteke and his spouse Usma both residents of Kamal Chowk have been booked by Tehsil police.

A 27-year-old complainant Sushant Mohanrao Lokhande, resident of Plot. No. 14, Vaishnavi Mata Nagar, Pipla had met accused Vihar and Usma back in 2017. Luring the victim with the promise of a TC job in railways the duo had introduced themselves as railway officials who will help a 28-year-old to secure job in the railways.

Subsequently, the accused duo asked the complainant to submit the hefty amount needed for paper works.

The accused had collected cash on several occasions in the form of installments from the applicant and in the meantime they all conducted fake medical and document verification.

However the matter came to fore when the complainant’s search for his name in the TC section ended in a vain. Thereafter when he tried to contact the accused there phone showed switched off. Sensing something amiss Sushant approached Tehsil police and filed a complaint.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur Crime News
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Maharashtra News
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
अंगणवाडी सेविका, मदतनिसांच्या मानधनवाढीचा प्रश्न चालू अधिवेशनात मार्गी लावू
अंगणवाडी सेविका, मदतनिसांच्या मानधनवाढीचा प्रश्न चालू अधिवेशनात मार्गी लावू
Hindi News
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
Trending News
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Pravin Datke appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur City
Featured News
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
Trending In Nagpur
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise
Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Valuables worth Rs 2.85 lakh stolen from locked houses in Panchpaoli, New Kamptee
Valuables worth Rs 2.85 lakh stolen from locked houses in Panchpaoli, New Kamptee
Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey
Planes carrying Haj pilgrims to be monetized in return journey
Liquor sale in Saoji restros not allowed yet, clarifies Bawankule
Liquor sale in Saoji restros not allowed yet, clarifies Bawankule
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145